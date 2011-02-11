CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Miami Bus Driver Allegedly Kills Pedestrian, Keeps Driving

0 reads
Leave a comment

miami bus

Florida –A Miami bus driver who left the scene of an accident last year was arrested Thursday, police said.

Goddess Newbold-Hayes, 41, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving a fatality, and failure to render aide in the Nov. 27 accident that killed 51-year-old Tomislov Pepi Ritoper.

According to police, Newbold-Hayes was driving a Miami-Dade Transit but when she hit Ritoper in the 20000 block of Northeast 29th Place while she was making a turn.

Read more at NBC Miami

RELATED:

Video shows bus driver grabbed, hit woman smoking on bus

Man gets 20-years for killing bus driver



Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
What We Know About The Death And Alleged…
 2 days ago
02.22.19
Coast Guard Lt. Allegedly Wanted To Commit Terror…
 2 days ago
02.21.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Tyler…
 2 days ago
02.21.19
Designer, Karl Lagerfeld Has Passed At The Age…
 4 days ago
02.19.19
End Of A Era: Payless To Close All…
 5 days ago
02.19.19
Police: Man Committed Hate Crime Because His Mom…
 1 week ago
02.15.19
Everyone Wasn’t Rooting For Jennifer Lopez’s Motown Tribute…
 2 weeks ago
02.11.19
Yolanda Adams, Fantasia And Andra Day Honor Aretha…
 2 weeks ago
02.11.19
2019 Grammys: Watch H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, Chloe x…
 2 weeks ago
02.11.19
Former Nationals Manager & MLB Hall Of Famer…
 2 weeks ago
02.08.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close