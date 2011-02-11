Miami Bus Driver Allegedly Kills Pedestrian, Keeps Driving

0 reads Leave a comment
Florida –A Miami bus driver who left the scene of an accident last year was arrested Thursday, police said.
Goddess Newbold-Hayes, 41, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving a fatality, and failure to render aide in the Nov. 27 accident that killed 51-year-old Tomislov Pepi Ritoper.
According to police, Newbold-Hayes was driving a Miami-Dade Transit but when she hit Ritoper in the 20000 block of Northeast 29th Place while she was making a turn.
RELATED:
Video shows bus driver grabbed, hit woman smoking on bus
Man gets 20-years for killing bus driver
Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – add yours