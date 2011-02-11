Miami Bus Driver Allegedly Kills Pedestrian, Keeps Driving

Florida –A Miami bus driver who left the scene of an accident last year was arrested Thursday, police said.

Goddess Newbold-Hayes, 41, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving a fatality, and failure to render aide in the Nov. 27 accident that killed 51-year-old Tomislov Pepi Ritoper.

According to police, Newbold-Hayes was driving a Miami-Dade Transit but when she hit Ritoper in the 20000 block of Northeast 29th Place while she was making a turn.

Read more at NBC Miami

