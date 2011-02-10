Houseguest Charged With Raping Three Young Children

MIAMI-Moises Rodriguez is charged with raping children in a house that he was staying in. Rodriguez, a 56-year-old visitor from the Dominican Republic, was a given a place to stay in the home of a friend. Police charge that while staying at the home, he raped three children who were staying there, ages three, eight and eleven. NBC Miami reports:

“Children love me,” Rodriguez allegedly told the parents, according to police. The mother said she saw one of the children mimicking a sex act with his brother. When she asked where he learned such a thing, the boy said it was Rodriguez. That led to more details, which included injuries to orifices and repeated attacks.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office complaint affidavit says Rodriguez initially denied the allegations. When police said the children had given detailed accounts of what happened, police say Rodriguez told them it may’ve been from accidental contact.