South African President Visits Mandela At Home

Former South African President Nelson Mandela (L) and current President Jacob Zuma celebrate Mandela's 91st birthday at his home in Johannesburg July 18, 2009. REUTERS/Debbie Yazbek/Nelson Mandela Foundation/Handout

JOHANNESBURG — South Africa’s president has visited Nelson Mandela at his home in Johannesburg, the latest in a steady stream of well-wishers.

Jacob Zuma, who was abroad last week when the 92-year-old icon was hospitalized for a respiratory infection, would not speak to reporters as he left the home Tuesday.

Deputy President Kgalema Motlanthe said in a statement Monday that he was concerned about the high number of visitors, and asked people to give Mandela space.

The deputy president said Mandela was “responding to medication and treatment” and had a “restful and peaceful” night.

Mandela was elected South Africa’s first black president in 1994. He led the country’s transition to a democracy after serving 27 years in prison for his fight against racist rule.

