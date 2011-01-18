CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Dr. Laura: Cosby Was Unfairly Labeled An “Uncle Tom”

0 reads
Leave a comment

From TheGrio

Radio therapist Dr. Laura Schlessinger speaks with Matt Lauer about her controversial choice to repeatedly reference a racial epithet while speaking to an African-American caller on-air last August.

Though it led to her moving from broadcast to satellite radio, she called the incident a blessing in disguise.

Visit msnbc.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

Visit msnbc.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

RELATED:

Dr. Laura Stories

Dr. Laura

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
What We Know About The Death And Alleged…
 2 days ago
02.22.19
Coast Guard Lt. Allegedly Wanted To Commit Terror…
 2 days ago
02.21.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Tyler…
 2 days ago
02.21.19
Designer, Karl Lagerfeld Has Passed At The Age…
 4 days ago
02.19.19
End Of A Era: Payless To Close All…
 5 days ago
02.19.19
Police: Man Committed Hate Crime Because His Mom…
 1 week ago
02.15.19
Everyone Wasn’t Rooting For Jennifer Lopez’s Motown Tribute…
 2 weeks ago
02.11.19
Yolanda Adams, Fantasia And Andra Day Honor Aretha…
 2 weeks ago
02.11.19
2019 Grammys: Watch H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, Chloe x…
 2 weeks ago
02.11.19
Former Nationals Manager & MLB Hall Of Famer…
 2 weeks ago
02.08.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close