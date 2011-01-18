Dr. Laura: Cosby Was Unfairly Labeled An “Uncle Tom”

From TheGrio

Radio therapist Dr. Laura Schlessinger speaks with Matt Lauer about her controversial choice to repeatedly reference a racial epithet while speaking to an African-American caller on-air last August.

Though it led to her moving from broadcast to satellite radio, she called the incident a blessing in disguise.

Visit msnbc.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

Visit msnbc.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

RELATED:

Dr. Laura Stories

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: