CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Black Cyclists Converge For Landmark Festival

0 reads
Leave a comment

Cyclists-460-1

From Minnesota.PublicRadio.org:

Cyclists from across the country were in St. Paul this weekend for what’s believed to be the first event of its kind: an African American-focused bike festival.

Organizers gave away bikes, took people on rides and held demonstrations in Martin Luther King Park, alongside the annual Rondo Days festival. They said cycling could be the cure for many problems in the black community, including the obesity epidemic.

Click here to read more.

Click here to view photos:

RELATED:

Police Beat Teenage Black Girl For Riding Bike

Police Kill Teen On Bike In Drive-By Tasering

black bikers , black cyclists , black cyclists festival minnesota

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Bennett College Has Accreditation Temporarily Restored By Atlanta…
 22 hours ago
02.25.19
What We Know About The Death And Alleged…
 3 days ago
02.22.19
Coast Guard Lt. Allegedly Wanted To Commit Terror…
 4 days ago
02.21.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Tyler…
 4 days ago
02.21.19
Designer, Karl Lagerfeld Has Passed At The Age…
 6 days ago
02.19.19
End Of A Era: Payless To Close All…
 7 days ago
02.19.19
Police: Man Committed Hate Crime Because His Mom…
 1 week ago
02.15.19
Everyone Wasn’t Rooting For Jennifer Lopez’s Motown Tribute…
 2 weeks ago
02.11.19
Yolanda Adams, Fantasia And Andra Day Honor Aretha…
 2 weeks ago
02.11.19
2019 Grammys: Watch H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, Chloe x…
 2 weeks ago
02.11.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close