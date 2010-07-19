Black Cyclists Converge For Landmark Festival

From Minnesota.PublicRadio.org:

Cyclists from across the country were in St. Paul this weekend for what’s believed to be the first event of its kind: an African American-focused bike festival.

Organizers gave away bikes, took people on rides and held demonstrations in Martin Luther King Park, alongside the annual Rondo Days festival. They said cycling could be the cure for many problems in the black community, including the obesity epidemic.

Click here to read more.

Click here to view photos:

RELATED:

Police Beat Teenage Black Girl For Riding Bike

Police Kill Teen On Bike In Drive-By Tasering