This gold vending machine was located at the Abu Dhabi’s Emirates Palace hotel. This ATM machine dispenses 10-gram 24K bars of solid gold instead of cash.

Each bar can be custom-engraved for that extra reminder of your net worth…

http://static.ning.com/socialnetworkmain/widgets/video/flvplayer/flvplayer.swf?v=201005071351

Find more videos like this on ThisIs50.com



Source:

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: