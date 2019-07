USHER took the high road earlier this week when the discussion of his failed marriage to TAMEKA FOSTER (or Margeaux or whatever name she is signing when UPS drops packages off to her house this month) came up during his interview on The Morning After With Angela Yee.

The owner of the bell pepper shaped nose that turned Chilli’s world upside down also talked briefly on touchy subject of his dating life. Well played, Ursh.

