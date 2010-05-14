CLOSE
Tech Jobs Are In Demand In N.C.

Information technology jobs are needed in North Carolina.  Check out the job listings.The number of jobs listed jumped more than 500 in March making the daily listing about 2,740 in April.  A reports says, on average some 600 jobs were available in Raleigh and 900 in Charlotte.

Jobs in most demand were for systems engineering and support.

Job listings:

• Systems engineering/support, 740

• IT management, 550

• IT architects/consultants, 430

• Software development, 490

• IT sales and marketing, 190

• Systems administration, 150

• Business/process design, 70

• Hardware engineering, 40

• Training/tech writing, 20

• Misc., 60

