Sentencing In The Abdullah Shareef Trial Begins

Via: WRAL.com

The sentencing phase of the Abdullah Shareef murder trial begins today. Yesterday Shareef was found guilty on eight of nine charges, including first-degree murder. Shareef had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to running over five people and killing one of them. During the near month-long trial, defense attorneys argued that Shareef is schizophrenic. Shareef could face the death penalty.

