Jordan Gets Go Ahead For Bobcats

Via: News14.com

The NBA Board of Governors has unanimously approved Michael Jordan’s bid to buy a controlling interest in the Charlotte Bobcats.

Jordan is the sole investor in the ownership group, but he’s expected to try to find local partners. The deal includes taking on more than $150 million in debt, covering future losses and putting forward capital to make improvements. Jordan’s agreed purchase price…$275 Million Dollars.

