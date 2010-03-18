CLOSE
Sports
Home

Jordan Gets Go Ahead For Bobcats

0 reads
Leave a comment

Via: News14.com

The NBA Board of Governors has unanimously approved Michael Jordan’s bid to buy a controlling interest in the Charlotte Bobcats.

Jordan is the sole investor in the ownership group, but he’s expected to try to find local partners. The deal includes taking on more than $150 million in debt, covering future losses and putting forward capital to make improvements. Jordan’s agreed purchase price…$275 Million Dollars.

For more of this article CLICK HERE

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 1 day ago
07.23.19
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 4 days ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 1 week ago
07.15.19
Toyota Camry
Woman Tracks Down Thieves And Steals Her Stolen…
 1 week ago
07.15.19
Close-Up Of French Fries In Plate
It’s National French Fry Day List Of Deals…
 1 week ago
07.13.19
‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End…
 2 weeks ago
07.12.19
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant
 2 weeks ago
07.08.19
Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead…
 3 weeks ago
07.05.19
Houston Doctor Alleges American Airlines Discriminated Against Her…
 3 weeks ago
07.02.19
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 4 weeks ago
06.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close