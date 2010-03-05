WRAL reports that an apartment building in northeast Raleigh burned Friday afternoon. Seven families lived in the building, according to Rusty Styons, RFD battallion chief.

Styons said all of the residents were accounted for and none was injured in the fire. Multiple fire departments responded to the blaze on Arcadian Court just after 3 p.m.

The Red Cross and apartment managers were assisting those whose homes had burned. Firefighters continued to check for hot spots and search for the cause of the fire after 5 p.m.

