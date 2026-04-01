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Community Calendar – What’s Happening in the Community

This week, the community calendar is packed with engaging events and activities for all to enjoy.

Published on April 1, 2026

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  • Powerful 7 Cries of Jesus service with diverse speakers at Mt Calvary Word of Faith Church
  • Bunny Bumper Bash and Hop Into Health community events offer family fun and Easter joy
  • TWCI Wellness Fair and PMBC Spring Festival provide health resources and Easter egg hunts

APRIL 3RD FRIDAY

Mt Calvary Word of Faith Church

Event Phone Number: 9104769788

Description Of Your Entry: The Power of the 7 Cries of Jesus From the Cross –  This service will consist of a Praise dance by Minister Keshia Sandidge, 7 anointed speakers, from different churches & different states. Speakers include: First LadyJo Angelia Williams, Elder Joanna Campbell, Prophetess Sandidge, Minister Tajuan Sutton, Elder Darian Best, Minister Shalah Robertson,Elder Shamir Skinner. A powerful summary by Pastor Archie McLean. It’s going down at Mt Calvary Word of Faith Church, where the Pastor is non other than the Renown Pastor Shirley Ceasar Williams. This is in the middle of the day 12 noon. It’s going to be EPIC!!! don’t miss it!! It is Free to the public!! Everybody Welcome

Event Time: 12

Is This Event Free: Yes

Street Address: Mount Calvary Word of Faith Church 3100 Sanderford Rd RAL

APRIL 4TH SAT

The Rock Church Raleigh

Event Phone Number: 9192299268

Description Of Your Entry: Bunny Bumper Bash – Get ready for a day of family fun at our Bunny Bumper Bash! 🌸 Activities: 🍿 Popcorn Delight: Enjoy freshly popped popcorn as you explore the Bunny Bumper Bash. 🍭 Treats from Trunks: Dive into a trunkful of surprises as you collect Easter treats from each car! 🎯 Games Galore: Fun games for the whole family to enjoy. This event promises laughter, treats, and Easter joy for all ages! 🐣 Don’t miss out on the eggstraordinary festivities. 🎟️ Reserve your spot now for a day of Bunny Bumper Bash bliss!

Event Time: 11

Street Address: The Rock Church  2940 Trawick Road RAL

Event Phone Number: 9192130599

Description Of Your Entry: Hop Into Health  –  Place of Impact is excited to host our “Hop Into Health” Community Event on Saturday, April 4, 2026! 1500 Garber Road Raleigh NC 27610 From 11 AM to 2 PM, families can enjoy: – Free health screenings – Zumba – An Easter egg hunt for the kids – Food, fellowship, and community connection Bring your family, invite a friend, and come be a part of a day filled with health, joy, and community impact!

Event Time: 11

Street Address: : Mt. Moriah Community Church  1500 Garner Road RAL

TWCI Community Health Wellness Fair

Event Phone Number: 9196142654

Description Of Your Entry: TWCI Community Health Wellness Fair  –  To bring awareness to the local community about Heart Health, Nutrition, Exercise and provide resources to enhance the lives of all attendees. Youth are welcome to attend for the Easter Egg Hunt ages 4-12 years old.

Event Time: 1200

 have read and agree to the: Y

Is This Event Free: Yes

Street Address: 2493 Wendell Blvd

Title of Your Event: TWCI Community Health Wellness Fair WENDELL

MBC Spring Festival

Event Phone Number: 9195989888

Description Of Your Entry: PMBC Spring Festival  –  Come join us this Saturday, April 4th @ 12pm for our Spring Festival! Enjoy food, games, prizes, rides, video games, face painting, an Easter egg hunt for the kids, AND MEET THE EASTER BUNNY!! This event is FREE and open to the community! So come out & bring a friend!

Event Date: 2026-04-04

Time: 12   Street Address: Peace Missionary Baptist Church 2608 NC Hwy 55 DURHAM

APRIL 5TH SUN

The Rock Church Raleigh

Event Phone Number: 9192299268

Description Of Your Entry: Easter Service  Celebrate the resurrection of Christ with us at The Rock Church this Easter Sunday! Your presence is a gift to our church family. We look forward to worshiping with you!

Event Time: 10

Street Address: The Rock Church  2940 Trawick Road RAL

KINGDOM IMPACT GLOBAL MINISTRIES

Event Phone Number: 9106388273

Address # 2: 2503 Murchison Rd Fayetteville Nc

Description Of Your Entry: We will be doing an Easter Production of Jesus Crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Event Time: 7

Street Address: Kingdom Impact Global Ministries  2503 Murchinson road FAY

Peace Missionary Baptist Church

Event Phone Number: 9195989888

Description Of Your Entry: He is Risen SUNDAY SERVICE! Come join for Resurrection Sunday as we give praise and worship to our RISEN Savior! Service will begin at 8:00am! All are welcome – bring a friend!

Event Time:

Street Address: Peace Missionary Baptist Church  2608 NC Hwy 55 DURHAM

Community Calendar Feature Image | 2019
Source: Creative Services / iOne Digital

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