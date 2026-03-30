Listen Live
Close
Lifestyle

Einstein's Advice for Overcoming Challenges | Dr Willie Jolley

Einstein's Advice for Overcoming Challenges | Dr Willie Jolley

Unlock your inner genius: Embrace Einstein's timeless strategies for tackling life's obstacles.

Published on March 30, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics
Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “Einstein’s Advice for Overcoming Challenges”

Today’s message is about how you should not let failure stop you in your quest to succeed and win. Far too often, we see people who fail at a goal and give up. But I want to encourage you today that winners are not people who never fail, but rather are people who never quit. 


You have all heard the saying that winners never quit and quitters never win. Well, Albert Einstein, one of the smartest men in the world, said, “It’s not that I’m so smart, it’s just that I stay with the problem until I figure it out.” Scripture teaches us that the greatest race in life does not go to the swift, nor to the strong, but to those who endure till the end. I want to encourage you to keep the faith, keep trying, and keep working. Make up your mind—you will never quit. Successful men and women keep moving. They make mistakes, but they don’t quit. Keep fighting for your dreams and never, ever, ever, ever, ever give up.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Einstein's Advice for Overcoming Challenges | Dr Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Trending
5 Items
News  |  Nia Noelle

Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: March 17, 2026

4 Items
News  |  Nia Noelle

Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: March 16, 2026

The Nightly Spirit  |  Nia Noelle

Jonathan McReynolds Unveils Diverse New Sound

3:32
Lifestyle  |  Nia Noelle

Joys & Concerns: St. Patrick Was an Escaped Slave

8:44
Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Pastor Keri Fraser Shares Message of Faith & Hope With New Single “Same God”

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close