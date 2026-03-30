Encouraging gospel songs for hard times and finding strength through faith

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Encouraging gospel songs can help Christians find hope and courage in trying times. Some suggestions include “Take Me to the King” by Tamela Mann, “I Smile” by Kirk Franklin, “Break Every Chain” by Tasha Cobbs Leonard, and “Encourage Yourself” by Donald Lawrence.

According to the Pew Research Center, 63% of Americans identified as Christians in 2024. Religion can be a great way to find support in trying times, especially when you immerse yourself in the local community.

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For example, there are gospel songs sung in church, and you can listen to gospel music at home, in your car, etc. Here are some encouraging gospel songs you can listen to when life feels tough.

“Take Me to the King” by Tamela Mann

One of the best encouraging Christian songs around is “Take Me to the King.” The lyrics offer a deeply honest prayer set to music, and Tamela Mann delivers with raw emotion.

The words to the song remind listeners that it’s okay to come as you are. It can be especially comforting to listen to when you’re grieving, going through burnout, or have uncertainty in life. It can help you reconnect spiritually when you feel distant, just like how this church in Naperville can, too.

“I Smile” by Kirk Franklin

“I Smile” is one of the most uplifting and energetic Kirk Franklin songs. Franklin blends contemporary gospel with a joyful rhythm that can help you persevere, even when facing the toughest adversity.

The central message of this song is that you can choose joy, no matter what your circumstances are. That doesn’t necessarily mean you have to ignore pain, though; you can acknowledge your struggles while emphasizing resilience and hope.

Listening to this track can help shift your mindset and boost your mood, which can be especially helpful if you feel like you’re stuck in a negative mindset.

“Break Every Chain” by Tasha Cobbs Leonard

On our list of gospel songs for hard times is “Break Every Chain,” which is a powerful anthem of spiritual breakthrough and freedom. The track has repetitive and declarative lyrics that can give you the strength to face things like:

Emotional burdens

Addiction

Fear

Uncertainty

The point is that no struggle is too strong for divine intervention. Even in your lowest moments, healing is possible.

“Encourage Yourself” by Donald Lawrence

The song title “Encourage Yourself” should say plenty about this choice. Donald Lawrence emphasizes the importance of self-encouragement through faith. You can find inner strength through God’s promises.

The lyrics have an important message, as they stress that sometimes, you have to speak life over yourself when no one else will. It can be beneficial to listen to this song in times of loneliness or discouragement, as you’ll know that you’re never truly alone.

Give These Encouraging Gospel Songs a Listen

Life has its ups and downs, and sometimes, you may go through very dark periods. With the above encouraging gospel songs, you can get a new outlook on life and find support through God and the religious community.

Have a look at our other pages if you want interesting reads on religion and more.