Jonathan McReynolds Releases New Live Album, ‘Closer’

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Grammy-winning gospel artist Jonathan McReynolds is set to release his highly anticipated live album, Closer (Live in Chicago), on March 27.

Known for his soulful voice and introspective lyrics, McReynolds takes a bold step with this project, blending gospel with the vibrant sounds of 1980s pop.

The album’s lead track, “Echo,” features a contemporary, guitar-driven groove, while “About Your Love” channels the infectious energy of synth-pop, reminiscent of Huey Lewis and the News. The title track, a duet with Tasha Cobbs Leonard, pays homage to the power ballads of the neon decade.

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Beyond its nostalgic sound, Closer delves into themes of faith, identity, and intimacy with God. McReynolds, who also released the book Before You Climb Any Higher last year, sees the album as a continuation of his journey to reconcile public success with personal humility.

“This whole season is about getting closer to God and making that closeness part of my identity,” he shared with Christianity Today.

As a professor and mentor, McReynolds is equally passionate about guiding the next generation. His collaboration with American Idol winner Jamal Roberts on the track “Still” exemplifies his dedication to fostering talent.

With Closer, McReynolds invites listeners to pause, reflect, and reconnect.