Listen Live
Close
Lifestyle

HerStory - Ketanji Brown Jackson | Dr. Willie Jolley

HerStory – Ketanji Brown Jackson: “I Might Be The First, But I Will Not Be The Last!” | Dr. Willie Jolley

Ketanji Brown Jackson's appointment to the Supreme Court marks a significant milestone, paving the way for greater representation on the nation's highest court.

Published on March 26, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics
Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: ” HerStory – Ketanji Brown Jackson: “I Might Be The First, But I Will Not Be The Last!””

We’ve been celebrating Women’s History Month, and today we want to celebrate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first woman to serve as a justice of the Supreme Court of the United States of America. Oh, this is such an exciting time because she has made a commitment to excellence.

I love something she said. She said it has taken 232 years and 115 prior appointments for a black woman to be selected to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States. But we made it, she said. We made it all, and I will not be the last, she said.


Pursue excellence and everything you do. Always be the best that you can be. Folks, take these words and run with them. Be the best. Pursue excellence. And when a door opens that you open, make sure you’re not the last one to go through it.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HerStory – Ketanji Brown Jackson: “I Might Be The First, But I Will Not Be The Last!” | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Trending
Tom A. Farrington Feature Image
Local  |  Melissa Wade

Tom Farrington Champions Prostate Cancer Awareness & HBCU Initiative

18 Items
News  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

White House Turns Iran Strike Footage Into Wii Sports Game After Ryan Clark's Critique

8:44
Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Pastor Keri Fraser Shares Message of Faith & Hope With New Single “Same God”

12 Items
News  |  Team CASSIUS

Atlanta Man Who Posed As Porn Star Charged With Defrauding NFL & NBA Players

3:32
Lifestyle  |  Nia Noelle

Joys & Concerns: St. Patrick Was an Escaped Slave

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close