Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: ” HerStory – Ketanji Brown Jackson: “I Might Be The First, But I Will Not Be The Last!””

We’ve been celebrating Women’s History Month, and today we want to celebrate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first woman to serve as a justice of the Supreme Court of the United States of America. Oh, this is such an exciting time because she has made a commitment to excellence.

I love something she said. She said it has taken 232 years and 115 prior appointments for a black woman to be selected to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States. But we made it, she said. We made it all, and I will not be the last, she said.



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Pursue excellence and everything you do. Always be the best that you can be. Folks, take these words and run with them. Be the best. Pursue excellence. And when a door opens that you open, make sure you’re not the last one to go through it.

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HerStory – Ketanji Brown Jackson: “I Might Be The First, But I Will Not Be The Last!” | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com