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HerStory - Eleanor Roosevelt: The Fight For What's Right

HerStory – Eleanor Roosevelt: The Fight For What's Right | Dr. Willie Jolley

Celebrate Women's History Month with Dr. Willie Jolley as he shares empowering quotes and winning tips from civil rights champion Eleanor Roosevelt.

Published on March 23, 2026

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Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “HerStory – Eleanor Roosevelt: The Fight For What’s Right”

As we celebrate Women’s History Month, I want to give you some tips on winning that we can learn from Eleanor Roosevelt. Eleanor Roosevelt was the wife of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, and she was a fighter for civil rights long before it became fashionable. She was a woman who was willing to stand up for what was right, even if it ruffled feathers. And she was a person who encouraged people all over America to continue to rise above this circumstance and all around the world to be all God made them to be.


I love this quote from Mrs. Roosevelt: “No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.” And she said, “Do something every day that scares you because the future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.” Finally, I love this quote when she said, “Never mistake knowledge for wisdom. Knowledge can help you make a living, but wisdom helps you make a life.”

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HerStory – Eleanor Roosevelt: The Fight For What's Right | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com

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