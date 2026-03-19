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Wake School Leaders Consider Moving Money for Higher Diesel Costs

Wake County school officials explore reallocating funds to cover surging diesel expenses.

Published on March 19, 2026

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School Buses at Lebanon Community School Corporation
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

The district says it believes it has enough fuel to last through the end of April, but it’ll need more fuel for May and for a good portion of June — and at a price closer to what it has budgeted for.

The cost of diesel fuel is going up, and Wake school officials are looking to move money from special education transit to pay for yellow school bus fuel.

The district says it believes it has enough fuel to last through the end of April, but it’ll need more fuel for May and for a good portion of June — and at a price closer to what the district has budgeted for.

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