Listen Live
Close
Lifestyle

Her Story Madam CJ Walker: Grow Your Opportunities | Dr. Willie Jolley

Discover how Madam CJ Walker's pioneering spirit and business savvy paved the way for others to achieve their own dreams and aspirations.

Published on March 18, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics
Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “Her Story Madam CJ Walker: Grow Your Opportunities”

As we celebrate Women’s History Month, I want to share the success lessons we can learn from the life of Madam C.J. Walker. She started in the cotton fields of the South and worked hard and was promoted. How did she get promoted to cleaning people’s clothes in a washtub? Well, one day she made a decision that changed her life. She said she was done with that. She decided to start a business helping Black women to grow their hair. Many people told her she was making a big mistake, but she refused to listen. She went on to create a multimillion-dollar business and become the first Black woman millionaire and made a number of other women wealthy in the process. Madam Walker said the secret to her success was, “Do not sit down and wait for opportunity to come to you.at speaks to mindset and how you must develop a positive mindset in order to win. 


Decide to get up and make your opportunities happen for yourself.” So if you’re not happy where you are, you can decide to change. Don’t wait. Move now. Move right on your dreams. This can change your life.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Her Story Madam CJ Walker: Grow Your Opportunities | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Trending
News  |  Veda Howard

Continued Prayers for Fred Hammond’s Recovery

5 Items
News  |  Nia Noelle

Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: March 2, 2026

Vote
Local  |  Glyniss Wiggins

Wake County Primary Election Results: Key Races and Roy Cooper’s Senate Bid

8:36
Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Justin Radford Talks New Music, Faith and Finding Purpose Through Pain

Woman ironing clothes at home
Local  |  Melissa Wade

PWC Customers Rate Changes Coming

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close