Severe Weather Threatens Central NC with Tornadoes, Damaging Winds

Source: X / @NWS

Central North Carolina is bracing for a day of severe weather as a potent cold front sweeps through the region, bringing the risk of tornadoes, damaging winds, and heavy thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for 22 counties across the region, including Wake, Durham, and Moore counties. This watch remains in effect until 2 p.m. today.

Rather than just a typical spring shower, this storm front carries the threat of isolated wind gusts reaching up to 85 mph and large hail.

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A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is also in effect for parts of the region, with radar indicating gusts of 60 mph in some areas.

The severe weather is already disrupting travel plans for many across the area. At Raleigh-Durham International Airport, officials reported 66 canceled flights and 72 delays by late morning.

Delta Air Lines and its regional partner, Endeavor Air, have seen the highest number of cancellations. If you or your loved ones are flying out of RDU today, check your flight status directly with the airline before leaving home.