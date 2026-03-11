Listen Live
Close
Local

Duke University Board of Trustees Increase Tuition for the 4th Year

Duke University continues to raise tuition, pricing out more students with each passing year.

Published on March 11, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Duke University
Source: Sara D. Davis / Getty

Duke University’s Board of Trustees approved a 4.9% increase in the total cost of attendance for undergraduates in 2026-27, bringing tuition to $73,740 and total cost to $96,597. This marks a significant increase from the previous year’s tuition of $59,643. The Board cited analysis and discussions with university leadership for the hike, noting that financial aid will be adjusted accordingly. Duke offers various financial aid options, including the Carolinas Initiative, which provides full tuition grants for students from North or South Carolina.

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Trending
News  |  D.L. Chandler

Reebok Rolling Out New Engine A 26 Basketball Shoes This Week

4:01
Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Erica Campbell Encourages Deeper Connection | Love Talk

Indianapolis Fire Department
Local  |  Melissa Wade

Massive Blaze Tears Through Morrisville Apartment Complex

1:41
Lifestyle  |  Nia Noelle

Bloom Where You Are Planted | Dr. Willie Jolley

40th Annual Stellar Awards Nominees Dinner, Award Ceremony & Gala
2 Items
Entertainment  |  Glyniss Wiggins

Keyla Richardson Empowers on ‘American Idol’ With Tribute to Son

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close