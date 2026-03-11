Duke University Board of Trustees Increase Tuition for the 4th Year

Source: Sara D. Davis / Getty

Duke University’s Board of Trustees approved a 4.9% increase in the total cost of attendance for undergraduates in 2026-27, bringing tuition to $73,740 and total cost to $96,597. This marks a significant increase from the previous year’s tuition of $59,643. The Board cited analysis and discussions with university leadership for the hike, noting that financial aid will be adjusted accordingly. Duke offers various financial aid options, including the Carolinas Initiative, which provides full tuition grants for students from North or South Carolina.