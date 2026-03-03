Justin Radford Talks New Music, Faith and Finding Purpose Through Pain

Radford's new single 'Can I Get a Witness (Remix)' celebrates gratitude and encourages openly talking about God's goodness.

Radford's diverse musical influences, from gospel legends to contemporary artists, shape his unique urban contemporary gospel sound.

Radford's own life experiences, including his mother's loss and his daughter's premature birth, have deepened the message behind his music.

Pastor Justin Radford is using his music to share both his faith and his life story.

The singer, songwriter and producer recently stopped by Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell to discuss his new single, “Can I Get a Witness (Remix),” featuring gospel artist Darlene McCoy. The energetic track celebrates gratitude and encourages listeners to speak openly about God’s goodness.

Radford says the song’s message is simple. When God has been good, you shouldn’t keep it to yourself.

“You’ve got to tell somebody,” he explained. “God’s been good, and sometimes you just need to say it out loud.”

The collaboration with McCoy felt natural for Radford, who describes the singer as more like family than just a musical partner. Their voices come together on the remix to deliver a powerful blend of praise and contemporary gospel sound.

Originally from Clarksville, Tennessee, Radford grew up surrounded by music. The city’s proximity to Fort Campbell exposed him to musicians and artists from many different backgrounds. That mix of influences helped shape the sound he carries into his own work today.

As a pastor’s kid, Radford says music was always a part of his life. His style reflects a variety of inspirations, from traditional gospel legends like Thomas A. Dorsey to modern artists such as Kirk Franklin. He also credits classic gospel choirs and soul influences for helping form the unique tone of his music.

Radford describes his sound as a mix of urban contemporary gospel and Christian R&B, all centered on uplifting listeners and pointing them toward faith.

But the heart behind his latest project, From Profit to Purpose, was shaped by more than musical inspiration. Radford shared that he has walked through some deeply personal struggles, including the loss of his mother and difficult moments involving his daughter’s early birth.

His daughter was born prematurely and spent months in the neonatal intensive care unit. As a young father, Radford found himself balancing hospital visits, work responsibilities and the uncertainty that came with such a fragile situation.

That season forced him to lean heavily on his faith.

He also described the emotional weight of losing his mother, explaining that the days after the funeral were some of the hardest moments he had ever faced. Learning to live without her presence changed the way he views life and gratitude.

Those experiences, he says, reshaped his outlook and helped deepen the message behind his music.

Today, Radford hopes his songs encourage people who may be facing their own valleys. Through both his ministry and his music, he wants listeners to remember that even in difficult moments, faith can still carry them forward.

