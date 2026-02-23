Kash Patel Sparks Firestorm For Chugging Beer With USA Hockey Team After Gold Medal Win

Source: Kevin Dietsch / Getty

Following in the footsteps of the women’s hockey team just days earlier, the American men will also bring a gold medal back home from the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics.

Americans were pretty hype to beat the Canadians at their sport, and as the celebrating commenced, there was one person popping bottles in the locker room that you didn’t expect to see: Kash Patel.

That’s right, the FBI Director. Throughout the day, he posted photos and videos of the game like any proud American, but afterward, he acted like he was a member of the team.

The alternate video shows him chugging a beer and spraying it around as he happily cheers with the team. Then, at one point, one of the players puts his gold medal around his neck, and the uproar begins again.

Patel even dressed the part, wearing a white USA shirt, as he sang Toby Keith’s “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue,” alongside the team.

He even got President Trump on FaceTime to congratulate Team USA and told them he’d “send a military plane or something” to get them back to D.C. if they wanted to attend the State of the Union.

With dismay in his voice, Trump begrudgingly says he has to invite the ladies’ team as well, saying if he didn’t, “I’d probably be impeached.”

The optics are bad for Patel’s locker room antics because, as the FBI director, he should be focused on the man who was just killed for breaching Mar-a-Lago’s grounds. Plus, many feared that taxpayer money was used to pay for the Italy trip because they fund the agency’s jet.

“For the very concerned media – yes, I love America and was extremely humbled when my friends, the newly minted Gold Medal winners on Team USA, invited me into the locker room to celebrate this historic moment with the boys- Greatest country on earth and greatest sport on earth,” he tweeted.

He also retweeted the tax-paying critics, claiming he was overseas for meetings and the trip was planned months in advance.

