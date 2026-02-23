Speaker Johnson Rejects Request For Rev. Jesse Jackson To Lie In Honor At Capitol

Source: Newsday LLC / Getty

House Speaker Mike Johnson has denied the request for the late Rev. Jesse Jackson’s body to lie in honor in the United States Capitol Rotunda.

Jackson died last week at the age of 84, and his family and some House Democrats filed the request to Johnson’s office in hopes of having the civil rights leader memorialized in tradition with late presidents, select service members and officials. Johnson’s office denied the request just for that reasoning citing precedent, noting that the space is reserved for former presidents and the like, the Associated Press reports.

Jackson’s death has sparked political debate over who gets to be memorialized at the Capitol’s Rotunda, in which the public is allowed to pay their respects.

To be fair, beloved white enthusiast and divisive podcaster Charlie Kirk was and former Vice President Dick Cheney also had similar requests denied. While the commemoration service is reserved for some fallen soldiers or late presidents, there is no specific rule as to who gets to lie in honor at the Capitol. The decision is usually “controlled by concurrence from both the House and Senate,” AP reports.

AP notes that “the Jackson family has announced scheduled dates for memorial services beginning next week that will honor the late reverend’s life in Chicago, Washington, D.C., and South Carolina. In a statement, the Jackson family said it had heard from leaders in both South Carolina, Jackson’s native state, and Washington offering for Jackson to be celebrated in both locations. Talks are ongoing with lawmakers about where those proceedings will take place. His final memorial services will be held in Chicago on March 6 and 7.”

Another civil rights hero has been commemorated inside the Capitol. In 2020, Congressman John Lewis became the first Black lawmaker to lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda after a ceremony to honor his contributions to the Civil Rights Movement was held outside on the Capitol steps due to pandemic restrictions.

See social media’s outrage below.