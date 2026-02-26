PWC Customers Rate Changes Coming

Source: andresr / Getty

Fayetteville Public Works Commission has approved electric rate increases over the next two years due to rising service costs.

Residential customers using 1,000 kWh per month could see their bills increase by about $8.02 starting in May and another $8.59 in May 2027.

PWC says rates have gone up 16.5% since 2020 — about half the national average — and that cost-saving efforts were made before approving the hikes. More details are available at FayPWC.com.