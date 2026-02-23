Lives Lost Vigil In Durham

The event comes after several deadly shootings in recent weeks across the Bull City, many of them involving young people. Those in attendance lit candles, shared prayers, and called for unity, peace, and real solutions to address the growing concern.

According to Durham police, there have been nine homicides reported so far this year. On Friday, Mayor Leonardo Williams announced that the city will partner with the University of Maryland Violence Reduction Center to develop new strategies aimed at reducing violence and improving community safety