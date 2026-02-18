The Town of Holly Springs has voted to adopt Wake County’s non-discrimination ordinance, four years after it was first enacted. The Town Council approved the measure in a 5–1 vote Tuesday night, and it takes effect immediately.

The ordinance makes it illegal to discriminate in employment, housing, and public accommodations based on race, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion, and other protected characteristics.

Mayor Mike Kondratick said the community has long supported the move, noting residents and businesses were “far ahead of elected officials” on the issue