Holly Springs Joins Wake County Non-discrimination Ordinance

Published on February 18, 2026

The Town of Holly Springs has voted to adopt Wake County’s non-discrimination ordinance, four years after it was first enacted. The Town Council approved the measure in a 5–1 vote Tuesday night, and it takes effect immediately.

The ordinance makes it illegal to discriminate in employment, housing, and public accommodations based on race, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion, and other protected characteristics.

Mayor Mike Kondratick said the community has long supported the move, noting residents and businesses were “far ahead of elected officials” on the issue

