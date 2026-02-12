President Trump To Visit North Carolina

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are scheduled to visit Fort Bragg this week to meet with special forces members who participated in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and Cilia Flores. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced the visit during a press briefing, expressing the president and first lady’s anticipation for the trip. The visit is set to take place on Friday, according to the White House

