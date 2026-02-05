Jokia Celebrates Joy and New Beginnings With New Single “So Happy”

Jokia embraces a new musical style to express her gratitude and faith

Gospel artist Jokia is stepping into a new musical lane and celebrating a season of gratitude with her latest single, “So Happy.” During a recent conversation with Erica Campbell, the singer shared how the upbeat track reflects her personal journey, her faith and her decision to embrace joy without limits.

The new song, featuring producer Jazze Pha, brings a lighter, more celebratory sound than what many listeners may expect from Jokia. Still, she says the message behind the music remains deeply rooted in faith.

“It feels so good to do something different,” Jokia explained. “I don’t want to be boxed in. God gives us different ways to express ourselves, and I want to thank Him in every way I can.”

The artist described the single as feel-good music meant to bring people together. Inspired by the energy of family gatherings and celebrations, “So Happy” carries a message of choosing joy even when life has not always been easy. For Jokia, the song reflects a deeply personal chapter.

She shared that she has much to be thankful for, especially after welcoming a child following 15 years of trying to conceive. That long journey, she said, made her even more determined to celebrate life’s blessings and remain positive.

“I’ve got a lot to be happy about and a lot to be grateful for,” she said. “I’m not going to let anyone take that joy away from me.”

Jokia also spoke about collaborating with Jazze Pha, calling the experience both fun and encouraging. Known for his vibrant and uplifting style, the producer fully supported her desire to step outside of traditional gospel expectations.

“Jazze Pha is already different,” she said with a laugh. “When you work with him, you’re going to get that fun energy and that joy. He met me with love and kindness, and that made the process even better.”

Beyond music, Jokia brings a unique perspective as a licensed therapist. When asked to share a word of encouragement for listeners going through difficult times, she offered a simple but powerful reminder.

“Choose happy. Choose joy,” she said. “We can get stuck focusing on what’s negative, but sometimes we have to shift our perspective and find what’s good. Speak life over yourself.”

With its vibrant sound and uplifting message, “So Happy” marks a refreshing moment in Jokia’s career. The singer hopes the song encourages listeners to celebrate life, lean into faith and embrace happiness in every season.

Fans can stream “So Happy” now and check out the accompanying video online as Jokia continues to share her message of joy, gratitude and growth through music.

