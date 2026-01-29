Listen Live
Close
Lifestyle

What Does Your House Flow Like | Faith Walking

Discover the secret to creating a home that effortlessly guides you through your daily routine.

Published on January 29, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Faith Walk GUMEC
Source: Reach Media Inc. / R1 Digital / R1 Digital / Reach Media

Erica Campbell offers a word on “Get Up Mornings” that challenges us to examine the spiritual atmosphere of our own homes. Campbell moved beyond the physical tidiness of a house to question its “flow”—the emotional and spiritual energy that defines a living space. She asked listeners to consider if their homes are sanctuaries of peace and love, or places of tension and stress.

Erica began by observing how every home has a unique vibe. Some are quiet and structured, others are loud and filled with laughter, and some can be rigid and strict. Her central question, however, was whether we are making space for God to flow within those walls. She urged listeners not to reserve the presence of God just for Sunday service or prayer meetings. Instead, she believes the Holy Spirit should be a free-flowing presence in our daily lives, influencing our interactions and environment at home.


Related Stories

The segment then shifted to a moment of self-reflection for the audience. Erica painted a vivid picture: do you rush into your home feeling safe and comforted, or do you find yourself sitting in the car, taking a deep breath before facing what’s inside? She touched on the feelings of being overwhelmed, dealing with difficult houseguests, or just a general lack of peace. Her prayer is for every home to become a place where worship can happen spontaneously and prayer is a first resort, not a last-ditch effort when calling someone else for help.

RELATED STORIES

Give God Everything | Faith Walk

Faith to Finish | Faith Walk

Empowerment was a key theme as Erica addressed those who may be the only believer in their household. She passionately declared that one person, armed with faith and wisdom, has the power to shift the entire atmosphere of their home through prayer. She acknowledged that this path isn’t easy and that the enemy will create turmoil to discourage them. However, she encouraged listeners to remain steadfast. “Don’t you dare question your ability to shift the flow in your house,” she insisted, reminding them that they can create a space where the presence of God is not only welcome but is actively moving. By cultivating this sacred flow, our homes can become true havens of rest, love, and spiritual renewal for ourselves and all who enter.

READ MORE STORIES

What Does Your House Flow Like | Faith Walking was originally published on getuperica.com

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Trending
Lucinda Moore and Byron Cage Side by Side Getty
Celebrity  |  Glyniss Wiggins

Gospel Singer Lucinda Moore Calls Out Byron Cage Over Keyla Richardson Comments

5 Items
News  |  Nia Noelle

Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: January 28, 2026

Lifestyle  |  Nia Noelle

Apostle Mike Freeman on Discipline, Unity, and Seed Management

Red Fireworks Burst in the Night Sky on New Year’s Eve
Local  |  Glyniss Wiggins

New Year’s Eve Events Happening Across the Triangle Area

Obituaries  |  Monique Judge

Claudette Colvin, Early Resister In Civil Rights Movement, Dies At 86

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close