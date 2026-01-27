Intellectual Capital Wealth | Dr. Willie Jolley

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “Intellectual Capital Wealth”

In my new book, Rich is Good, Wealthy is Better, I talk about the five types of wealth. I realize most people didn’t focus on the five types of wealth. They think about only financial wealth. Rich is having an abundance of money, which is good. Rich is good, wealthy is better. But the most important wealth is your health. See, your health is your wealth. What good is all the money if you’re too sick to enjoy it? Or, as my friend Les Brown says, the person who is sick only has one dream—to get well—while the person who is well has a thousand dreams. It has been reported that Steve Jobs said on his deathbed, “I’d give all the billions away for more time.” You need to make sure you focus on your health because health is your wealth.

Work on your health, exercise, eat well, get rest, and make a commitment to stay around here as long as you can with good health because it’d be a blessing to you and your family.



