Financial Wealth Done Right | Dr. Willie Jolley

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “Financial Wealth Done Right”

This next minute could literally transform your life and the lives of your family for generations to come. In my new book, Rich is Good, Wealthy is Better, I talk about the five types of wealth. The first type we all think about is financial wealth—having an abundance of money. And that’s good. You need money. We want you to have money to pay your bills, take care of your needs, support your family, and do good with it.

In the book of Deuteronomy, it reads that God gives us the power to create wealth so we can establish His kingdom on Earth and do good with that money. This means He gives us opportunities, possibilities, abilities, and skills to make money so that we can do good for ourselves, our families, and others. We can help people with that money. That’s what we are born to do—make a difference and leave this world better than we found it. So, folks, focus on doing good with your money. Make more money, grow your wealth, and grow yourself.

