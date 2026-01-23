How To Watch Richard Smallwood’s Celebration of Life

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Gospel innovator, pianist and choir leader Richard Smallwood will be laid to rest Saturday, Jan. 24.

The funeral is scheduled to begin at 12:00 p.m. (doors will open at 9:30 a.m.) at First Baptist Church of Glenarden International in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

The service will also be available to live stream for those who cannot attend in person, according to a post from the official Richard Smallwood Instagram page.

The “Total Praise” musician passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 30 at the Brooke Brooke Grove Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Maryland due to complications from kidney failure. His family shared an announcement of his passing on Instagram. He was 77 years old.

An inspirational figure in gospel, Smallwood’s career spanned over five decades. He birthed classics within the genre, including “Total Praise,” “Center of My Joy,” and “I Love The Lord,” which was popularized by a cover sung by Whitney Houston.