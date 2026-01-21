Think And Grow Richer...And Richer | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “Think And Grow Richer…And Richer”

This week, we are celebrating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. We know Dr. King talked about the power of a dream, but he also spoke about the power of being excellent. He said, “If a man is called to be a street sweeper, he should sweep streets even as Michelangelo painted, or Beethoven composed music, or Shakespeare wrote poetry. He should sweep streets so well that all the hosts of heaven and earth will pause to say, ‘Here lived a great street sweeper who did his job well.'”

As we celebrate the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., let’s also learn how we can make his birthday meaningful by living better, dreaming bigger, going further, and pursuing excellence with more vigor. Let us continue to build the beloved community.

Do it today.

