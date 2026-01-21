Winter Weather Watch For Triangle Area

A messy winter storm is shaping up for central North Carolina this weekend, with both Saturday and Sunday Weather Alert Days. From Saturday afternoon through Monday afternoon, much of the state west of I-95 is under a winter storm watch. Instead of a clean snowfall, this system looks more like an icy mix — snow, sleet, and freezing rain — with the potential to impact travel and cause power issues.

Plenty of moisture and cold air will be in place, and the exact track of the storm will decide who sees snow, who deals with ice, and who gets a slippery combination of all three. Stay weather-aware as the weekend approaches.