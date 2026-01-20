Apostle Mike Freeman on Discipline, Unity, and Seed Management

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Apostle Mike Freeman, the visionary leader of Faith City Central in Brandywine, Maryland, joined the Get Up! Morning family. Known as a “General in the Faith” and described by Jackson as “the GOAT,” Dr. Freeman didn’t waste a moment delivering a timely, prophetic message for the African American community and believers everywhere. The conversation moved swiftly from spiritual discipline to the practical laws of the harvest, offering a blueprint for anyone ready to level up their walk with God.

When asked about the word God has given him for this specific season, Apostle Freeman was direct: it is all about discipline. He emphasized that before we can experience the fullness of God’s promises, we must establish order in our private lives. He spoke about the critical need for “infrastructure” and “structure” within our daily walk. This isn’t just about waking up early; it is about disciplining our flesh and our minds to carry out the divine assignment on our lives. He also tied personal discipline directly to the concept of oneness. We cannot have unity in our community if we are chaotic individually. For Apostle Freeman, the roadmap for the year ahead relies entirely on our willingness to submit to a disciplined lifestyle that honors God.



he conversation shifted to his groundbreaking new book, Seed Management. Apostle Freeman unpacked the biblical truth that everything is a seed—not just the money we put in the offering plate. Referencing Mark chapter four and Galatians, he reminded listeners that our words, our attitudes, and our actions toward others are seeds that will eventually produce a harvest. “If we want to manage our harvest, we got to manage our seed,” he declared. He shared that this principle has been the bedrock of his success, advancing his family, his marriage to Dr. DeeDee, and his ministry. The message was clear: be careful how you speak to people and how you respond to challenges, because you are always planting something.

Perhaps the most conviction-filled moment came when Apostle Freeman addressed the spirit of divisiveness plaguing the church. He issued a solemn warning about the dangers of disunity, referencing scripture that warns against taking communion without properly discerning the Lord’s body. He lamented that many believers are “sick and sleep” because they try to worship God while harboring division against their brothers and sisters. Drawing from 2 Chronicles, he reminded the audience that prosperity comes from seeking the Lord together. His call to action was for a return to genuine unity, noting that God commands a blessing where there is togetherness.

If you are ready to take control of your spiritual harvest, you need to get your hands on Seed Management. It is available wherever books are sold. To stay connected with Apostle Mike Freeman’s ministry and receive more life-changing wisdom, visit faithcitycentral.org. Let’s move forward in discipline and unity!

