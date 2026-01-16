We Do Not Care | Ericaism

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media / R1 Digital / Reach Media

In this episode of “Ericaism,” Erica Campbell delivered a word that resonated deeply with anyone feeling the pressure of perfectionism. This particular gem was inspired by a viral social media personality known simply as Melanie, the “We Do Not Care” lady. Erica broke down exactly why this attitude is the spiritual and emotional cleanse we all need right now.

Erica shared her delight in discovering Melanie, who recently appeared on Sherri Shepherd. Erica painted a vivid picture of the content creator’s hilarious aesthetic—wearing multiple pairs of glasses, a neck pillow, and a robe while wielding a highlighter to mark off things she simply refuses to stress over. From leaving clean clothes in the laundry basket to declining invites just because she’s tired, the message was clear. Erica confessed that this level of unbothered energy spoke to her spirit because, quite frankly, there are just some things in life that don’t require our energy or attention.



Erica then brought the message home with a hilarious personal anecdote involving her co-hosts, Griff and TJ. She detailed a moment where the guys were shocked that she didn’t know the classic R&B song “Mama Used to Say.” In true church-girl fashion, Erica reminded listeners that she grew up “real churchy,” meaning secular radio wasn’t on the menu in her childhood home. Despite their passionate attempts to jog her memory, Erica’s response was a perfect application of the day’s lesson: “Why do I have to know it? What happens in life if I know it?” It was a lighthearted but poignant reminder that we don’t need to hold space for information that doesn’t serve our purpose.

However, the conversation took a powerful turn when Erica shifted from laundry and old songs to self-worth. She highlighted how the “We Do Not Care” attitude is actually a spiritual shield against negativity. When people come bearing bad news about who doesn’t like you or what “they” are saying, Erica’s stance is unshakeable. “God don’t change His mind about me when you say it. My bank account don’t change when you say it.” She reminded the audience that confidence comes from releasing the need to be a people pleaser. In a world constantly trying to define us, Erica encourages us all to release the responsibility of other people’s opinions and walk in the freedom of who God called us to be.

