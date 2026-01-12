Protecting Your Legacy Starts Now, Not Later | Money Monday

Legacy planning goes beyond a will or trust - it's about organizing finances to ease burdens on loved ones after passing.

Payable on Death designations allow you to name who receives bank accounts, avoiding probate issues.

Updating beneficiaries regularly prevents money from accidentally going to the wrong person after major life changes.

On a recent episode of Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell, Money Monday took on a deeply personal — and powerful — topic: protecting the legacy we leave behind. Erica was joined by financial expert Jini Thornton, who broke down why legacy planning isn’t just for the wealthy, and why every family needs a clear roadmap long before a crisis hits.

Erica opened the conversation by reminding listeners that whether you have $500 or $5 million, you are leaving something behind. The real question is whether what you leave will be a blessing or a burden for your loved ones. Too many families are left scrambling after a loss, asking painful questions like, “Where’s the money?” “Who has the paperwork?” and “Who gets what?”

Jini explained that legacy planning is much more than just having a will or a trust. One of the simplest and most powerful tools people can use is something many have never heard of: a Payable on Death designation, also known as a POD. This allows you to name who will receive the money in your bank account when you pass away. That person doesn’t have access while you’re alive, but it ensures your funds don’t get stuck in probate or locked away when your family needs them most.

Erica raised an important concern many people quietly carry — what if your family isn’t healthy, or someone isn’t good with money? Jini didn’t sugarcoat it. She explained that not everyone should receive money directly. In some cases, placing funds into a trust instead of naming someone outright can protect both the person and the legacy. The key, she said, is being honest about who can truly handle the responsibility.

The conversation also highlighted something people often forget: work-related benefits. When someone passes away, their job may hold the “keys to the kingdom.” Life insurance, final paychecks, retirement benefits, and more all start with human resources. Jini urged families to make sure someone knows where a loved one works and who to contact.

Talking about death is uncomfortable, Erica admitted, but it’s necessary. Jini encouraged listeners to prepare for the conversation — when to have it, who should be there, and even whether writing a letter might help. These conversations won’t happen all at once, but they are an act of love.

One of the most eye-opening moments came when Jini discussed life insurance beneficiaries. She warned that people often forget to update them after major life changes. That means money can accidentally go to an ex-spouse or someone who has already passed away, creating chaos during an already painful time.

For those who want guidance, Jini shared that listeners can find helpful tools and resources at LegacyLifeOrganizer.com, a site designed to help families organize and protect their financial future.

This Money Monday was a powerful reminder that planning ahead isn’t about fear — it’s about love, clarity, and leaving behind peace instead of confusion.

