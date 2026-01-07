Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “The Power Of Commitment”

Are you ready to make this an incredible year? One of the keys to making this year better than last year is to make up your mind. What? That’s right, make up your mind. There is nothing more powerful than a made-up mind. The problem is that most people do not make up their minds nor make a serious commitment to their goals. They think about them, but don’t commit.

I love the quote by Gerda that said, until one is committed, there’s hesitancy, the chance to draw always ineffectiveness yet the moment the minute one definitely commits oneself, then Providence the hand of God moves also. All manner of things occur that would not regularly have occurred. Boldness has magic and genius in it begin it now.

The Power Of Commitment | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com