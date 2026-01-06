Get Up! Mornings Trending Topics of The Day: January 6th

Source: Reach Media / Urban One Erica Campbell, Cheryl Jackson, and Griff give us the latest trending topics, insightful discussions, and fresh perspectives of stories making headlines today! From a mix of celebration, heartfelt remembrance, and exciting news for the culture. From major award wins for rising stars to tributes for a gospel legend, the show covered the moments everyone is talking about. Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions) CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Critics’ Choice Award Winners

A huge congratulations went out to Miles Caton for his Critics’ Choice Award win for Young Actor of the Year. The hosts expressed immense pride in the young star, known for his time with the Kurt Carr Singers and his successful transition to Broadway and film. Featured in the Ryan Coogler-produced film “Sinners,” which also won for Best Casting, Caton’s victory is seen as the first of many to come this awards season. The team celebrated him as “one of our babies,” highlighting his talent and good character.

Janelle James, secured a Critics’ Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as the hilariously inept principal in “Abbott Elementary.” The hosts praised her comedic timing on the show and her real-life stand-up career. They shared an anecdote about how advice from another comedian to upgrade her stage outfits was a game-changer for her career, underscoring her relatable journey and “sister friend” vibe that resonates with so many.

Richard Smallwood Celebration of Life

The homegoing service for gospel music icon Richard Smallwood is scheduled for Saturday, January 24th, at the First Baptist Church of Glen Arden in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, with a musical tribute planned for the preceding night. The hosts anticipate a massive turnout to honor the well-loved artist and gave a special thanks to Pastor John K. Jenkins for opening the church’s doors for the service.

Exciting News for Gospel Fans Jonathan Nelson has officially signed a new record deal partnership with Ty Scott Records. After taking some time to grieve the loss of his mother last year, Nelson is ready to release new music in the spring. The hosts shared their anticipation for the album, which was recorded in Baltimore, expressing their excitement for the world to hear what the talented artist has been working on.

