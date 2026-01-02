Grow Your Wealth and Yourself with Goals | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “Grow Your Wealth and Yourself with Goals”

I’m wishing you a powerful and prosperous new year. Now that we’ve stepped into this new year, the question is: What are you planning to do to achieve greater results this year than last year? This year is not the year to drift, but the year to design your destiny.

I’m excited to share that we’re going to focus this year on helping you grow your wealth, your health, your focus, and your wisdom with lessons from my new book, Rich is Good, Wealthy is Better. In the book, I teach that wealth begins with your mind—with wealthy planning. The Bible says, “Write the vision, make it plain, that he that reads it may run the race.” Wealthy achievers live by that principle. Most people make resolutions at the beginning of the year, but wealthy people set goals—clear, written, measurable goals that align with their purpose. Resolutions fade, but goals help you focus. And when you focus, you grow.

Dream big dreams, think big thoughts, and then put them on paper. Write them down. Write the vision, make it plain, so that he that reads it may run the race and go forward with power. Use your goals as the bridge between where you are and where you want to be. Every year, I see people who write their goals, follow the process, and transform their lives and grow their wealth. And you can do the same.

Visit my website, WJSpeaks.com/goals, and take my goal-setting and goal-achieving class. Share it with your family.

