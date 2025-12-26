Kwanzaa Principle: Umoja: The Power of Unity | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “Kwanzaa Principle: Umoja: The Power of Unity”

I want to share insights into the Kwanzaa principle of Umoja. Umoja means unity, which stresses the importance of working together to achieve greater results. Unity is reflected in the African saying, “I am because we are.” Jesus taught that a house divided against itself cannot stand. You must have unity, and there are benefits to working together.

If you ever see geese fly, they fly in a V formation. The one in the front is hitting the headwinds, which is the hardest position. But then they rotate, and everyone gets a turn hitting the headwinds because they know that if they work together, they will fly faster, fly higher, and get to their chosen destination quicker. In the book of life scripture, it says, “How good and pleasant it is when God’s people live together in unity.”

Today, I encourage you to embrace the principle of Umoja—unity.

