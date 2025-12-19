Food Safety Tips to Ensure a Healthy Holiday Gathering

Source: Storyblocks Enterprise / Storyblocks Enterprise

Each year, one in six Americans becomes sick with a foodborne illness. In North Carolina, outbreaks increase during the holiday season.

Keep your family and friends safe from foodborne illness with these food safety tips:

1. Wash your hands.

Always wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after handling food. Clean hands are the first line of defense against spreading harmful bacteria.

2. Prevent cross-contamination.

Keep raw meats, poultry and seafood separate from cooked and ready-to-eat foods. Use separate containers, cutting boards and utensils for raw and cooked items.

3. Cook thoroughly.

Use a food thermometer to ensure meats are cooked to safe internal temperatures. This includes wild game like boar and bear.

Poultry should reach 165°F

Ground beef should reach 160°F

Proper cooking kills harmful bacteria that can cause foodborne illness.

4. Store leftovers properly.

Refrigerate or freeze leftovers within two hours to slow bacterial growth. Consume or discard leftovers within three to four days. This helps prevent spoilage and foodborne illness.

5. Clean thoroughly.

Before and after use, clean and sanitize:

Kitchen surfaces

Cutting boards

Utensils

Grills and other equipment

More Tips

Cooking for a Crowd? If you’re preparing meals for large gatherings, avoid handling food with bare hands. Large gatherings might include a pot-luck meal, religious ceremony or community event. If you’ve recently been sick or caring for someone who is sick, be sure someone else prepares and serves the meal.

If you’re preparing meals for large gatherings, avoid handling food with bare hands. Large gatherings might include a pot-luck meal, religious ceremony or community event. If you’ve recently been sick or caring for someone who is sick, be sure someone else prepares and serves the meal. Avoid Raw Oysters. Consuming raw, lightly cooked or undercooked oysters can pose a risk of illness. Some people are at higher risk: Pregnant women, elderly people and people with compromised immune systems. Using oysters in traditional dishes like stuffing? Be sure your oysters are from a reputable supplier, and handle and cook them properly to reduce risks.

Feeling sick?

Experiencing diarrhea and vomiting that does not go away after eating? This could be a sign of foodborne illness. Contact your health care provider.

Some people are at higher risk for worse outcomes:

Young children

Older adults

People who have weakened immune systems

