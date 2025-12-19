Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “The 12 Days of Christmas Day 8: The Gift of Perseverance”

As we celebrate this wonderful time of the year, I have a special 12 Days of Christmas program to help you and your family win more each and every day. On the eighth day of Christmas, I want you to share the gift of perseverance. Scripture says, “The race does not go to the swift, nor to the strong, but to the one that perseveres until the end.” This Christmas, I encourage you to persevere. Don’t give up. Most people give up way too soon. Like the man who was digging for gold, became frustrated, gave up, and walked away. He left the shovel, and another man came along, picked up the shovel, dug six more feet, and hit a major vein of gold. The first man gave up six feet too soon. This Christmas, I encourage you to persevere and share the gift of perseverance. Keep going. Keep going after your dreams and goals because they can and will become true.

The 12 Days of Christmas Day 8: The Gift of Perseverance was originally published on getuperica.com