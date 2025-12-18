Vernon Byrd Talks New Single “It’s Yours” and Staying Grounded

Byrd serves as worship pastor at Mount Zion under Bishop Joseph Walker III, a leadership experience that has stretched him.

Byrd believes humility and gratitude are key to staying grounded as his platform and opportunities grow.

Byrd emphasizes the importance of worship leaders staying connected to their calling rather than chasing visibility.

Worship leader and artist Vernon Byrd is stepping into a powerful new season, and his latest single, “It Is Yours,” reflects exactly where his heart is right now.

Byrd recently stopped by Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell, where he opened up about the meaning behind the song, his growth as a worship leader, and what it has been like serving under one of gospel music’s most respected pastors. While the song itself is a declaration that everything belongs to God, Byrd made it clear that the message is deeply personal for him.

According to Byrd, “It Is Yours” serves as a constant reminder that nothing he does is his own. Every opportunity, platform, and blessing is something God has allowed him to steward. For Byrd, the song is not just something he sings, but something he lives daily. He shared that the praise, the glory, and the attention that come with ministry are never meant to stay with him, but always point back to God.

That mindset has been especially important during a year filled with growth. This December marks one full year since Byrd stepped into his role as worship pastor at Mount Zion under Bishop Joseph Walker III. Byrd described the experience as one of the greatest honors of his life, saying that serving under Bishop Walker has allowed him to witness leadership at the highest level. He called Walker a “leader’s leader,” explaining that watching how he thinks, leads, and serves has stretched him both spiritually and professionally.

Beyond his responsibilities at Mount Zion, Byrd has also been moving at a fast pace outside of church walls. He is currently touring alongside Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Todd Galberth, while also serving churches across the country through Full Gospel. As stages get bigger and opportunities continue to grow, Byrd says staying grounded comes back to the same principle his new song emphasizes: remembering who it’s all for.

He explained that every day begins with intentionally keeping God at the center. No matter how large the platform or how loud the applause gets, Byrd believes humility and gratitude are what keep him focused. The success doesn’t change the mission. Instead, it reinforces it.

Byrd also emphasized how important it is for worship leaders to stay connected to their calling rather than chasing visibility. For him, worship is not about performance but about presence. Whether he is leading in a church setting or singing in front of thousands, the responsibility remains the same.

Fans who want to keep up with Vernon Byrd can find him across social media platforms including Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube under the handle @VLBYRD. His new single “It Is Yours” is available now on all major streaming platforms.

As Byrd continues to grow, one thing remains clear: his message is simple, his focus is steady, and his heart stays rooted in giving God all the credit.

Vernon Byrd Talks New Single “It’s Yours” and Staying Grounded was originally published on getuperica.com