Thomas Ware Brings Holiday Love With “Christmas With Mama”

Ware's song encourages listeners to cherish relationships and slow down during the holiday season.

Ware is a multi-talented artist, pastor, and mental health advocate with a growing musical career.

Ware plans to release a full gospel album 'The Book of Thomas' in the new year.

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media / R1 Digital / Reach Media

The holiday season is filled with music, memories, and moments that can stir up deep emotions — and Thomas Ware’s latest Christmas single taps directly into that feeling. The artist, pastor, and multi-hyphenate creative recently joined Erica Campbell on Get Up Mornings to talk about his new song, “Christmas With Mama,” and the deeper message behind it.

✕

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

From the moment the song title comes up, it’s clear this isn’t just another upbeat holiday track. Ware explained that “Christmas With Mama” was written as a moment of reflection — one that honors the joy of having a mother present during the holidays, while also holding space for those who may be missing theirs.

“My hope is that families feel that moment of reflection,” Ware shared. “Those who still have their mother can cherish that time, and those who don’t can cherish the memories they had.” The song encourages listeners to slow down and appreciate the relationships that truly matter, especially during a season that often feels rushed and overwhelming.

Love The Light 103.9 FM? Get more! Join the The Light 103.9 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Beyond the music, Ware shared more about who he is and what shapes his work. Based in Florida, he balances life as a pastor, gospel artist, husband, and father of four. Music, however, has remained a constant calling. His debut single arrived three years ago, and since then, his sound and message have continued to grow.

One of the biggest turning points in his musical journey came with the success of his previous single, “Letting It Go.” That track helped introduce Ware to a wider audience and set the foundation for his latest Christmas project, The Gift Called Love. According to Ware, the momentum from that release made listeners eager for what would come next — and the holiday album felt like a natural continuation.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

But Ware’s impact doesn’t stop at music. During the conversation, it became clear that he wears many hats: mental health advocate, author, actor, and film producer, in addition to being a pastor and recording artist. When asked how he manages it all, Ware explained that he simply tries to use every gift God has given him. “I don’t want to have any excuses at the end of the day for why I didn’t utilize it all,” he said.

Related Article: EJ Fields Brings Soulful New Single “Mercy Endures”

Related Article: Chapter V Inspires Hope and Faith with New Single “Hold On”

As for what’s next, Ware is already planning ahead. The Gift Called Love is currently available on all platforms, and he’s preparing to release a full gospel album titled The Book of Thomas at the start of the new year, complete with featured artists. Erica Campbell praised his strategy and consistency, noting how refreshing it is to see an artist stay visible and intentional.

“Christmas With Mama” stands out not because of flashy production, but because of its honesty. It reminds listeners that love, presence, and gratitude are the real gifts — and that sometimes, the most powerful holiday songs are the ones that feel like home.

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Thomas Ware Brings Holiday Love With “Christmas With Mama” was originally published on getuperica.com