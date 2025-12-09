Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “The Entrance To New Opportunities”

n this time of challenge, I want to give you tips to come back. Often, a setback will come in the form of an exit door. We have all been forced to leave what was comfortable, and we are not sure what will come from all this change that’s happening in our world. Yet, I say you must look at this situation from a different perspective and say, “I have possibility thinking because I know that every exit door is also an entrance door to somewhere new.” When you leave one place, you are automatically entering another place—a place filled with new possibilities and opportunities. Like the lady who read my book after getting fired, she started a small business and went on to generate millions of dollars in her new place. So, you must go forward with faith and remember, every exit is an entrance where you too can win.

✕

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:



The Entrance To New Opportunities I Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com