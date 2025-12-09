Festive Fun: Christmas Parades & Holiday Events Coming to the Triangle

The holiday season is in full swing, and the Triangle area of North Carolina is brimming with festive cheer. From dazzling parades to community celebrations, there’s no shortage of holiday magic to enjoy. Here’s a roundup of Christmas events happening across the region.

Zebulon will host its Christmas Parade on Sunday, Dec. 14, with festivities kicking off at 3 p.m. in downtown Zebulon. Expect a lively display of holiday spirit as floats and performers take to the streets.

Clayton invites you to its Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 13, starting at 3 p.m. The parade will travel along Main Street, with prime viewing spots from Smith Street to Robertson Street.

In Durham, the Holiday Parade begins at 10 a.m. on Dec. 13, winding through downtown along Main Street.

Fayetteville will hold its Rotary Christmas Parade on Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. The route starts on Person Street, passes Market House, and continues to Hay Street and Railroad Station.

Holly Springs celebrates with its Happy Holly Days Parade on Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. Floats, bands, and dancers will light up Main Street with holiday joy.

Finally, Knightdale will host its Christmas Parade on Dec. 13 at 10 a.m., starting on First Avenue.

Bundle up, grab some hot cocoa, and enjoy the festive sights and sounds of the season!