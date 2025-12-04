Triangle Residents Prepare for Incoming Winter Storm

The first winter storm of the season is heading to the Triangle area this Friday.

A wintry mix of freezing rain and snow is expected to fall over central North Carolina, but is expected to have a very minor impact on the area.

However, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from midnight Thursday until midnight Friday. Weather experts expect an inch or less of the wintry mix.

The threat of ice and messy commutes in the early morning on Friday just north of the Triangle area is likely, according to weather experts.

Areas with expected impact include northern Piedmont and northern Coastal Plain, including Forsyth, Guilford, Alamance, Orange, Durham, Person, Granville, Vance, Warren, and Halifax counties, according to ABC11.