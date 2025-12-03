Governor Josh Stein Opposes Duke Energy Rate Hike

Attorney General Jeff Jackson has intervened in Duke Energy’s proposed rate hikes, permitting a 15% increase over the next two years as the case goes before the North Carolina Utilities Commission. Governor Josh Stein opposes the hikes, citing burdens on residents; he also vetoed a bill that could add $23 billion in costs and created a task force to examine state energy policy. Jackson’s office says it aims to balance needed infrastructure investment with protecting consumers.

✕