Governor Josh Stein Opposes Duke Energy Rate Hike

Attorney General Jeff Jackson to Intervene

Published on December 2, 2025

Attorney General Jeff Jackson has intervened in Duke Energy’s proposed rate hikes, permitting a 15% increase over the next two years as the case goes before the North Carolina Utilities Commission. Governor Josh Stein opposes the hikes, citing burdens on residents; he also vetoed a bill that could add $23 billion in costs and created a task force to examine state energy policy. Jackson’s office says it aims to balance needed infrastructure investment with protecting consumers.

